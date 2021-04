Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to left center field. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow left field. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Kolten Wong scores. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Anthony Rizzo. Billy McKinney strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow center field, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, Cubs 0.