Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Willson Contreras grounds out to shallow left field, Travis Shaw to Keston Hiura. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep right center field. Kris Bryant scores. Javier Baez singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo to third. David Bote singles to shortstop. Javier Baez to second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Jason Heyward walks. David Bote to second. Javier Baez to third. Jake Marisnick doubles to left field. Jason Heyward scores. David Bote scores. Javier Baez scores. Nico Hoerner doubles to shallow left field. Jake Marisnick scores. Kyle Hendricks strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 0.