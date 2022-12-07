Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113

Barnes 6-11 6-7 20, Murray 6-10 0-0 15, Sabonis 9-11 4-4 23, Fox 5-16 4-4 15, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 0-3 0-0 0, Metu 2-4 0-0 5, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 7-19 1-1 16. Totals 43-91 15-16 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason