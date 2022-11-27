Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason