Milwaukee 109, N.Y. Knicks 103

Allen 4-9 2-2 11, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 9-12 37, Lopez 2-8 4-4 9, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Holiday 9-19 2-2 22, Portis 4-10 1-2 10, Connaughton 4-13 0-0 10, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-3 1-2 5, Matthews 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-90 21-26 109.

Barrett 8-15 8-9 26, Randle 8-24 1-1 18, Robinson 7-9 1-2 15, Brunson 8-22 1-4 17, Grimes 3-7 0-0 7, Toppin 2-5 1-2 7, Hartenstein 1-2 0-0 2, Reddish 1-1 1-2 3, Quickley 2-9 0-0 4, Rose 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 42-100 13-20 103.

Milwaukee 22 25 27 35 — 109 New York 20 25 26 32 — 103

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-35 (Holiday 2-5, Connaughton 2-8, G.Antetokounmpo 2-8, Carter 1-1, Portis 1-2, Allen 1-4, Lopez 1-5, Hill 0-1, Matthews 0-1), New York 6-30 (Barrett 2-4, Toppin 2-5, Grimes 1-4, Randle 1-8, Brunson 0-4, Quickley 0-5). Fouled Out_Milwaukee 1 (G.Antetokounmpo), New York None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), New York 55 (Robinson 20). Assists_Milwaukee 23 (G.Antetokounmpo 7), New York 18 (Brunson, Randle 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 15, New York 20. A_17,277 (19,812)