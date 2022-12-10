Milwaukee 106, Dallas 105

G.Antetokounmpo 10-20 7-10 28, Middleton 6-17 5-6 19, Lopez 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 4-8 3-3 12, Holiday 6-13 2-2 17, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-9 0-0 8, Hill 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-87 19-23 106.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason