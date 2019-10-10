Miller finishes with 4 points, Canucks beat Kings 8-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Miller finished Vancouver's home opener with a career-high four points, while Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist and Chris Tanev added a goal and an assist.

Elias Pettersson, Josh Leivo and Alex Edler also scored for Vancouver. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes scored his first NHL goal.

Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker scored for the Kings.

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves in the win. Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 25 shots.

