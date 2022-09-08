Miller, Lamoureux twins elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 4:27 p.m.
Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday.
Three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning sled hockey goalie Steve Cash and late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson were also elected. They'll all be inducted at a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota on Nov. 30.