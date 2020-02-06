Milford swims past Barlow/Bethel
Milford Co-op defeated Barlow/Bethel, 85-74, in boys swim and dive on Thursday.
Lucas Burgard and Edward Platonov were double winners for coach Connor Liu’s team (4-3).
200 Medley Relay: Milford (Justin Goglia, Gerold Guiterrez, Edward Platonov, Ryan Morton) 1:55.72
200 Freestyle: Lucas Burgard (M) 1:59.19
200 IM: Gerold Guiterrez (M) 2:17.83
50 Freestyle: Edward Platonov (M) 23.11
1 Meter Diving: Luke Morris (M) 138.70
100 Butterfly: Lucas Burgard (M) 1:03.40
100 Freestyle: Edward Platonov (M) 50.92
500 Freestyle: Justin Goglia (M) 5:02.42
200 Freestyle Relay: Barlow/Bethel (Connor Frederickson, Timozek, Stejskal, Caeden Frederickson) 1:55.14
100 Backstroke: Chen (BB) 1:11.60
100 Breaststroke: Connor Frederickson (BB) 1:12.67
400 Freestyle Relay: Barlow/Bethel (Johnston, Thomas, Chen, Connor Frederickson) 4:23.84