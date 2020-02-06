Milford swims past Barlow/Bethel

Milford Co-op defeated Barlow/Bethel, 85-74, in boys swim and dive on Thursday.

Lucas Burgard and Edward Platonov were double winners for coach Connor Liu’s team (4-3).

200 Medley Relay: Milford (Justin Goglia, Gerold Guiterrez, Edward Platonov, Ryan Morton) 1:55.72

200 Freestyle: Lucas Burgard (M) 1:59.19

200 IM: Gerold Guiterrez (M) 2:17.83

50 Freestyle: Edward Platonov (M) 23.11

1 Meter Diving: Luke Morris (M) 138.70

100 Butterfly: Lucas Burgard (M) 1:03.40

100 Freestyle: Edward Platonov (M) 50.92

500 Freestyle: Justin Goglia (M) 5:02.42

200 Freestyle Relay: Barlow/Bethel (Connor Frederickson, Timozek, Stejskal, Caeden Frederickson) 1:55.14

100 Backstroke: Chen (BB) 1:11.60

100 Breaststroke: Connor Frederickson (BB) 1:12.67

400 Freestyle Relay: Barlow/Bethel (Johnston, Thomas, Chen, Connor Frederickson) 4:23.84