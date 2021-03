The Milford (Foran/Law) boys swimming and diving team defeated West Haven 97-69.

Milford took first and third in the opening 200-medley relay to take a 10-4 (8-4-2 relay scoring) lead. Justin Goglia, Gerold Gutierrez, Edward Platonov and Jacob Collette won in 1:50.31. Patrick Griffin, Ryan Morton, Marco Ayala and Luke Morris timed in at 2:14.05.

Morris (208.13) won diving.

Platonov and Max Newton placed first in two events for coach Connor Liu.

Platonov swam a 2:01.54 in the 200 IM followed by Morton (2:30.45). He was best in the 100-butterfly with a time of 54.7126). Ayala was third. Individual scoring is 6-4-3-2-1.

Newton touched the wall first in the 50-freestyle (24.21) and 100-freestyle (54.71). Collette (25.87) was second and Mason Turner (1:10) third in the 50-free. In the 100-free, Morris (27.39) was fourth and Brian Carew (33.28) fifth.

Gutierrez won the 200-freestyle in 2:00.25, followed by Amir Elhelw (2:28.39) and Logan Griffin (2:34.79).

Justin Goglia, with a time of 5:13.40, was first in the 500-freestyle. Elhelw (6:44.22) was second and Griffin fifth.

Milford won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:45.10 with Morton, Morris, Collette and Newton. In second with a time of 2:09.14 were Turner, Misai Lam, Leonard Prue and Eliana Markowitz.

Milford has a meet with Lyman Hall/Coginchaug before the SCC championships take place virtually from March 20-27. Scores will be compared to determine both division and SCC champions. The diving competition is March 20 at Sheehan High.