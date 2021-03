Milford’s co-op boys’ swimming and diving team defeated Shelton 94-70 in an SCC virtual meet.

Justin Goglia and Edward Platonov placed first in two events for coach Connor Liu’s squad, made up of athletes from Foran and Law.

Goglia showed his speed to take first in the 100-backstroke in 58.39 and his win to win the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:59.07.

Platonov won the 200-freestyle in 1:51:08 and took the top spot in the 100-butterfly (54.01).

Max Newton took first in the 50-freestyle in 24.80.

Gerold Guiterrez was first in the 100-breaststroke (1:09.66).

Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov and Newton’s combined time of 1:47.57 was best in the 200-medley relay.

Patrick Griffin, Ryan Morton, Marco Ayala and Mason Turner swam a 2:14.87 to take third in the 200-medley relay.

Amir Elhelw was third (2:23.44) and Logan Griffin fourth (2:39.96) in the 200-freestyle.

Guiterrez placed second (2:13.21), Morton third (2:30.41) and Turner fifth (3:13.41) in the 200-individual medley.

Jacob Collette was third (25.90) and Luke Morris fourth (27.09) in the 50-freestyle.

Ayala was fourth (1:36.91) and Christopher Rickard fifth (1:48.38) in the 100-butterfly.

Newton took second (55.89), Collette third (57.30) and Turner fifth (1:08.87) in the 100-freestyle.

Elhelw was third (6:33.14) and Logan Griffin fourth (6:57.3) in the 500-freestyle.

Collette, Morris, Morton and Newton placed second in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.86. Jose Abreu and Leonard Prue helped Milford place third (2:12.76) and Billy Tumendemberel, Johann Chen and Will Auscavitch came in to take fourth (2:33.22).

Patrick Griffin was third (1:12.70) and Connor Stafford fourth (1:26.79) in the 100-backstroke.

Morton took third (1:17.92) and Eliana Markowitz fifth (1:34.58) in the 100-breaststroke.