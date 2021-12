Gerold Guiterrez placed first in the 100-breaststroke and Milford coop’s 400-freestyle relay claimed the top spot in a meet won by Daniel Hand 90-79.

Logan Griffin, Jayden Cruz, Mason Turner and Neven Vidosevic timed in at 4:37.93 in the 400 free for coach Connor Liu’s squad.

Gutierrez won the 100-breaststroke in 1:08.16. The junior took second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.22.

Jacob Collette earned a pair of seconds. He was runner-up in the 50-freestyle (24.58) and the 100-freestyle (53.58).

Cruz, Guiterrez, Logan McCorkle and Collette placed second in the 200-medley relay (2:04.41).

Jake Ackley, John Cummings, Connor Nieman and David Cummings were second in the 400-freestyle relay (5:42.11).

Ayron De Guzman took second (1:43.57) and Luke Vidosevic third (1:44.06) in the 100-breaststroke.

Guiterrez, McCorkle, Neven Vidosevic and Collette came in second in the 200-freestyle relay (1:45.24).

Nevin Vidosevic was third in the 50-free (27.19) and the 100-free (1:04.76).

Griffin finished third in the 500-freestyle in 6:41.44. Evan Murphy was fourth (6:59.05) and Turner fifth (7:08.42).

Murphy was third (1:24.15) and Aiden Hanks fourth (1:50.31) in the 100-backstroke.

Turner took third in the 200-freestyle (2:24.29). Griffin was fourth (2:29.32).

McCorkle was fourth (2:43.03) and Christopher Rickard fifth (3:26.18) to earn team points in the 200 IM.

Rickard placed third in the 100-butterfly (1:26.50). William Auscavitch was fourth (1:54.89).

Cruz finished fifth in the 100-freestyle (1:14.32).