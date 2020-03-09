Recommended Video:

  • The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research. Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics / Milford Mirror

    The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.

    The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.

The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics