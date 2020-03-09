Milford swim’s Lion Heart fundraiser a success
Published
-
The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics
The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics
The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High Athletics
The Milford Co-op boys swim team raised $1,439 through it’s Lion Heart fundraiser for breast cancer research.