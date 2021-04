Justin Goglia was league champion in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:45.35 when Milford, made up of athletes from Foran and Law, placed 8th in the Southern Connecticut Conference Boys’ Virtual Open Swimming & Diving Championships.

Milford placed second in the Division II meet behind Hamden.

“We ended the season with tremendous performances across the board at the SCC Swimming Championships,” coach Connor Liu said. “Our team's hard work and perseverance was shown throughout the meet. Justin Goglia, Gerold Gutierrez, Edward Platonov, and Max Ciochon Newton broke the 200-medley relay record with a time of 1:41.85. The record was originally set in 1983.

“The 400-free relay record that was set in 1984 was also broken, as Edward Platonov, Max Ciochon Newton, Gerold Gutierrez, and Justin Goglia broke it with a time of 3:20.60.

“Platonov also broke three of his own records in the 100-butterfly (52.08), 200 IM (1:55.81) and the 100 freestyle (47.79).

“Goglia broke his own 100 backstroke record with a time of 54.17.

Forty two out of 44 swims were recorded as best times, with athletes dropping anywhere between one to 25 seconds, depending on the event. While this has been a challenging season dealing with COVID, our team was able to overcome adversity and swim the best meet our co-op has ever participated in.”

Xavier (974) won the team title followed by North Haven (880.5), Fairfield Prep (856), Cheshire (777) and Hamden (676).

Platonov placed second in the 200 IM in 1:55.81 (to Brendan Connors from North Haven’s 1:54.71). Platonov was third in the 100-butterfly (52.08).

Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov and Newton took fourth in the 200-medley relay (1:41.85). Platonov, Newton, Guiterrez and Goglia swam a 3:20.65 to take fifth in the 400-freestyle relay.

Goglia placed sixth in the 100-backstroke in 54.17. Guiterrez was eighth in the 200 IM in 2:06.36 and Ryan Morton took 20th (2:22.50).

Luke Morris finished ninth in the 1-meter dive (294.50).

Jacob Collette, Morton, Morris and Amir Elhelw placed 10th in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:43.58.

Guiterrez placed 13th (58.24) in the 100-backstroke. Newton finished 16th in the 100-freestyle with a time of 53.05. Collette was 25th (55.45) and Mason Turner 36th (1:03.35).

Newton was 18th (23.97) in the 50-freestyle. Collette placed 26th (25.02), Morris 27th (25.24), Turner 41st (27.99) and Jose Abreu 40th (1:06.97). Morton finished 25th in the 100-breaststroke in 1:13.16. Logan Griffin was 40th (1:32.73).

Elhelw was 26th in the 500 freestyle in 6:19.76 and 30th (2:13.39) in the 200-freestyle. Griffin was 29th in the 500-freestyle (6:51.93). Christopher Rickard took 35th in the 100-butterfly (1:38.96).

