Milford’s coop boys swim team lost to Greater New Haven 88-79 on Tuesday.

Gerold Guiterrez won the 100-backstroke with a time of 59.16 for coach Connor Lui’s Lions. A junior Guiterrez finished second in the 200-intermediate relay (2:08.15).

Johann Chen, Eliana Markowitz, Logan Griffin and Mason Turner placed third in the 200-freestyle relay in 2:07.23.

Markowitz was fourth (1:34.95) and Luke Vidosevic fifth (1:40.99) in the 100-breaststroke.

Griffin placed fourth in the 500-freestyle (6:42.29) and the 200-freestyle (2:27.28).

Neven Vidosevic took fourth in the 50-freestyle (27.16) and the 100-freestyle (1:03.11).

Logan McCorkle placed fourth in the 100-butterfly (1:18.17) and was fifth in the 200 IM (2:36.65).

Evan Murphy was fifth in the 500-freestyle (6:59.42) and the 100-backstroke (1:22.96).

Jayden Cruz placed fifth in the 100-freestyle (1:14.12).

Turner took fifth in the 200-freestyle (2:28.02).

Chen was fifth in the 50-freestyle (30.02).

Christopher Rickard finished fifth in the 100-butterfly (126.86).