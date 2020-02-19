Milford swim and dive boasts versatile team

The Milford Co-op boys swim and dive team is making waves in the pool this season.

“I'm extremely proud of the team this season,” coach Connor Liu said. “We're putting together our best season in terms of our record and our best times. Every meet this season swimmers are stepping up and performing well under pressure. We've created a culture here where we thrive on close races and meets.

“These past few weeks we've had to adjust our lineup due to swimmers being sick, but we have a team that's willing to do what it takes to win and fill in races where they don't normally swim. I'm really looking forward to the next few weeks as we wrap up our regular season and get ready for championships. It's been an absolute pleasure coaching and watching them complete.”

Milford defeated Barlow/Bethel, 85-74.

“Our top swimmers have been Edward Platonov, a junior who primarily swims the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, Justin Goglia, a junior who primarily swims the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Lucas Burgard, a senior, who primarily swims the 50 and 100 freestyle and Gerold Gutierrez, a freshman who primarily swims the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Burgard (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Platonov (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) were double winners in the victory over Barlow/Bethel. The 200-medley relay team of Justin Goglia, Gerold Guiterrez, Platonov and Ryan Morton took first. Guiterrez won the 200 IM. Luke Morris was first in the 1-meter dive. Goglia took first in the 500 freestyle.

“Luke Morris played a crucial role for us in the 50/100 freestyle last season,” Liu said. “This season I not only utilize Luke as a sprinter, but he also now diving which is new for our co-op. Each week he continues to be more comfortable on the board.

“Casey Coon, Bruno Sequera and Lucas Burgard have been providing outstanding leadership this season. Every meet they produce such positive and infectious energy that it's difficult to not swim well around them.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354