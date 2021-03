Tyler Stein from Milford has scored six goals with two assists through three games for the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse team, which competes in the Division III Little East Conference.

He had two goals with an assist and two groundballs when the Warriors, coached by Marc Graham, saw their six-match regular-season winning streak over parts of three seasons came to a halt in a 13-5 non-conference loss at Roger Williams University on Tuesday.