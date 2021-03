Milford co-op dropped a 3-2 decision to Newtown-New Fairfield in the SCC/SWC Division III boys’ hockey semifinals.

Chad Stryker and Kyle Kosh each scored goals.

Derek Ouelette made 27 saves.

“Although it wasn't the result we wanted, this season was a success,” coach Ken Mitchell said. “To graduate as many as we did and return to the postseason as the second seed in the SCC/SWC tourney shows the work ethic and competiveness level of this group.”

BBD defeated Newtown-New Fairfield 4-0 in the title game.

North Haven topped Cheshire 3-0 in Division II.

Notre Dame and Fairfield Prep were co-champs in Division I.