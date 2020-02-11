https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Milford-falls-to-GNH-15047118.php
Milford falls to GNH
The Milford Co-op boys’ swim and dive team lost to Greater New Haven, 96-79, on Monday.
200 Medley Relay: Greater New Haven (Espinosa, Carroll, Powell, Laughlin) 1:48.78
200 Freestyle: Edward Platonov (M) 1:47.27
200 IM: Coyne (GNH) 2:09.03
50 Freestyle: A. Henry (GNH) 24.92
1 mtr Diving: O'Connor (GNH) 187.60
100 Butterfly: Edward Platonov (M) 53.88
100 Freestyle: A. Henry (GNH) 50.89
500 Freestyle: F. Henry (GNH) 4:56.50
200 Freestyle Relay: GNH (Foster, Cargan, Powell, F. Henry) 1:35.84
100 Backstroke: Justin Goglia (M) 59.00
100 Breaststroke: Gerold Guiterrez (M) 1:10.68
400 Freestyle Relay: M (Platonov, Goglia, Ryan Morton, Guiterrez) 3:46.38
