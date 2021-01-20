Milford delays start of high school sports, will require waivers, medical clearance

While high schools in the state had the okay from the CIAC to begin practice for winter sports starting Tuesday, athletes at Foran High and Jonathan Law will have to go through more guidelines before participating, according to a letter co-authored by Dr. Anna Cutaia (Superintendent of Schools) and Deepa Joseph (Health Director) and sent to the community on Wednesday afternoon.
“We as a district, health department, and families of winter sport athletes still have some work to do to prepare for a safe return for all of our athletes,” the letter read. “Therefore, we want to share critical information for parents and athletes to prepare for documentation that will be required for clearance to return to play.”