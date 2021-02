Milford co-op’s swimming and diving team defeated Sheehan 122-54 on Monday.

Edward Platonov (100-freestyle, 100-breaststroke) and Gerold Guiterrez (200 IM, 100-backstroke) each won two events as coach Connor Liu’s team improved to 3-1 on the season.

Luke Morris scored a 181.65 to win 1-meter diving.

Max Newton was first in the 50-freestyle (25.51). Jacob Collette was second (26.29), and Morris third (27.33).

Platonov (50.94) was followed in the 100-freestyle by Marco Ayala (second) and Connor Stafford (fourth).

Justin Goglia won the 500-freestyle (5:12.14). Amir Elhelw was third and Logan Griffin fourth.

Goglia was second in the 200-freestyle. Elhelw third and Ayala fourth.

Guiterrez posted a score of 2:12.48 to win the 200 IM. Ryan Morton was third.

Guiterrez won the 100-backstroke in 59.49. Stafford was second and Mason Turner fourth.

Platonov had a time of 1:06.09 to take the 100-breaststroke. Morton was second and Eliana Markowitz fourth.

Newton took second in the 100-butterfly. Collette was third and Jose Abreu fifth.

Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov and Newton were first in the 200-medley relay (1:48.93). Turner, Morton, Matt Griffin and Patrick Griffin took third. Stafford, Markowitz, Abreu and Mary Grace Weissauer were fourth.

Ayala, Morris, Morton and Collette won the 200-freestyle relay (1:52.08). Markowitz, Abreu, Misai Lam and Leonard Prue were fourth.

Turner, Newton, Collette and Goglia won the 400-freestyle relay (3:56.67). Morris, Elhelw, Guiterrez and Platonov were second.