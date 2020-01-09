Milford boys swim past Notre Dame-West Haven

Milford Co-op defeated ND-West Haven, 98-83, a boys’ swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov, Burgard placed first in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:49.98 for coach Connor Lui’s team.

Goglia, Platonov and Burgard each won two individual events.

Golia was first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.88) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.28).

Platonov was meet best in the 100-yard butterfly (58.34) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:58.22).

Burgard captured first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.65) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.40).

Guiterrez took first in the 200-individual medley in a time of 2:14.56.

Foran will host Shelton on Monday at 4 p.m.