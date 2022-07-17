Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title to advance to East Regional Sean Barker July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 2:03 p.m.
Members of the Milford Little League softball team celebrate after defeating Wallingford 9-4 Saturday for the program's fourth-straight state championship. Milford will represent Connecticut in the Little League World Series New England Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol. Milford opens play against Rhode Island Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
Milford shortstop Gabby Rodriguez makes a play during Sunday's state championship win over Wallingford. Milford will represent Connecticut in the Little League World Series New England Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol. Milford opens play against Rhode Island Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
Milford's Lily Stankevich blasts an inside-the-park grand slam against Wallinford in the state championship game Saturday. Milford will represent Connecticut in the Little League World Series New England Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol. Milford opens play against Rhode Island Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
Milford starting pitcher Sophia Horvack retired 11 batters in a row at one point during Saturday's state championship win over Wallingford. Milford will represent Connecticut in the Little League World Series New England Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol. Milford opens play against Rhode Island Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
BRISTOL — Mike Bonanno recalls sitting in his kitchen last July after Maryland rallied for three runs over the final two innings to eliminate Milford from the East Regional of the Little League Softball World Series.
Bonanno coached the 11-U Milford team to the state title in 2021. He knew he had significant talent moving up to the 12-year old division to complement two returning players. Bonanno knew then the goal was to get back the East Regional.