Milford Little League’s early registration ends Jan. 31 for the spring 2022 baseball and softball seasons.

Fees: T-Ball Division: Regular: $75 (Early bird discount $25 by 1/31/22); Coach Pitch Division: Regular: $150 (Early bird discount $25 by 1/31/22); Farm, Major, Intermediate & Junior Divisions: Regular: $200 (Early bird discount $50 by 1/31/22); Major/Intermediate (BB) or Major/Junior Bundle (SB): Regular $250 (Early bird discount $50 by 1/31/22).

A late registration fee of $25 applies to all registrations after 3/1/22.

Baseball

MLL offers play in five divisions, based on the player's league age. Some divisions will have recommended ages. At younger ages, advanced players may play in divisions above their recommended age. Players who are just starting baseball at age 11-12 may want to consider playing in the farm division.

Tee Ball: League Ages: 4-7 (recommended 4-6); Coach Pitch: League Ages: 6-9 (recommended 7-8); Farms: League Ages: 9-11 (recommended 9-10); Majors: League Ages: 11-12; Intermediate: League Ages: 11-13 (recommended 12-13).

Softball

A player may indicate a preference to play in a division higher than their league age but must register based on their league age. They will be evaluated in both their age division and the higher division and placement will be based on skill and space availability. Preference will be given to players playing in the proper age division.

T-Ball: League Ages 4-7 (recommended 4-6) Birth Years: 2014-2017; Coach Pitch: League Ages: 7-9 (recommended 7-8) Birth Years: 2012-2014; Farms: League Ages: 9-11 (recommended 9-10) Birth Years: 2010-2012; Majors: League Ages: 11-12 Birth Years: 2009-2010; Juniors: League Ages: 12-14 (recommended 13-14) Birth Years: 2007-2009.