Milford Little League baseball, softball registration

Milford Little League baseball and softball registration is open to all Milford residents. Opportunity to practice and play games in Milford with friends and classmates.

Register today at https://bit.ly/2LMJWz5.

Milford Little League baseball offers play in five divisions, based on the player's league age — Tee Ball ages 4-6; Coach Pitch ages 7-8; Farms ages 9-10; Majors ages 11-12; Intermediate ages:12-13.

Milford Little League softball offers play in four divisions, based on the player's league age.

A player may indicate a preference to play in a division higher than their league age, but they must register based on their league age. They will be evaluated in both their age division and the higher division and placement will be based on skill and space availability.

Preference will be given to players playing in the proper age division.

Divisions — T-Ball league ages 4-6 birth years: 2013-2015; Coach Pitch league ages 7-9 (age 6 if played at least 1 year of T-Ball) birth years 2010-2012 (2013); Farms league ages 9-11 birth years 2008-2010; Majors league age: 11-12 birth years 2007-2008; Juniors league ages 12-14 birth years 2005-2007.

Family Discounts are automatically applied and are valid across baseball and softball.