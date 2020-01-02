Milford Knights capture Christmas Basketball Tournament

The Milford Knights 8th grade girls travel basketball team won the 2019 Ulbrich/Wallingford Christmas Basketball Tournament on Monday with a 45-38 victory over Bristol Travel. The Knights went undefeated to win the tournament for the second straight year.

After opening with a 56-35 win against West Haven, Milford continued its winning ways by defeating host Wallingford Travel on Saturday, 51-38. That gave them the top seed in the tournament, allowing them to play rival Bristol for the championship.

Bristol started out strong at the opening tip and went up 7-0. The Knights settled in and led at halftime 20-18. The two teams traded baskets for much of the second half, then the Knights started to build a small cushion with about four minutes left, going up by as much as nine.

Bristol narrowed the lead to four with 1:30 left on the clock. The Knights were able to get most of that back with some clutch foul shooting in the last minute.