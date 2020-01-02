The Milford Knights 8th grade girls travel basketball team won the 2019 Ulbrich/Wallingford Christmas Basketball Tournament on Monday with a 45-38 victory over Bristol Travel. The Knights went undefeated to win the tournament for the second straight year.
After opening with a 56-35 win against West Haven, Milford continued its winning ways by defeating host Wallingford Travel on Saturday, 51-38. That gave them the top seed in the tournament, allowing them to play rival Bristol for the championship.
Bristol started out strong at the opening tip and went up 7-0. The Knights settled in and led at halftime 20-18. The two teams traded baskets for much of the second half, then the Knights started to build a small cushion with about four minutes left, going up by as much as nine.
Bristol narrowed the lead to four with 1:30 left on the clock. The Knights were able to get most of that back with some clutch foul shooting in the last minute.
The Milford Knights 8th grade girls travel basketball team swept its way to the title. Team members (front row) are Faith Doyle, Abby Savoie and Maya Pinto; (second row) coach Mike Donegan, Tiffany Rosado, Maggie Wetmore, Erin Donegan, Zoe Johnson, Chloe Haasch and coach Trevor Doyle. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Milford Knights
