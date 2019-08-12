Milford Gators win Nutmeg Game title

Leading the Milford Gators to gold were (front row) Pauly Martin; (second row) Matt Martin, Nick Idone, Kyle Daniels and Kevin Cepetelli; (third row) Tyler McTigue, Logan Thomas, Kenny Esposito, Owen Trice, Peyton Pettey, Jack Marschner and Danny Asermely; and (fourth row) coaches Anthony Idone, Dan Martin and Andy Trice.

The Milford Gators brought home the gold medal in the 10U Division of the annual Nutmeg State Game Baseball Tournament, which was held July 29 through Aug. 4 and featured teams from West Hartford, Bristol, Litchfield, Somers, New Britain, Enfield, Ellington, Waterbury and Milford.

The Milford Gators consisted of players from Milford Little League, Core Training Academy (the Connecticut Gators) and Orange Little League.

“For many of the players, this tournament marked their first time playing together on the same time, but that fact certainly did not show on the field,” coach Andy Trice said. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.”

The team went undefeated in tournament play and beat the Ellington Purple Knights, 18-7, in the Gold Medal game.