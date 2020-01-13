Milford Co-op defeats Shelton in boys swim and dive

Milford defeated Shelton, 98-78, on Monday.

Justin Goglia, Gerold Guiterrez, Edward Platonov and Lucas Burgard won the 200-relay in 1:48.90.

Platonov was first in the 200 free and 100-butterfly, Guiterrez the 200 IM, Burgard the 50 free and 100 free, Goglia the 100 backstroke and the 500 free, and Luke Morris took the 1-meter diving competition (133.75).

Burgard, Goglia, Brino Sequera and Platonov were first in the 400-freestyle relay.