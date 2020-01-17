Milford Co-op defeats Bunnell/Stratford in swim and dive

Milford Co-op defeated Bunnell/Stratford, 87-70, in boys’ swimming and diving on Thursday.

Lucas Burgard placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.72) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.22).

Justin Goglia won the 200 IM (2:11.58) and the 100 freestyle (55.11)).

Edward Platonov was meet best in the 50 freestyle (23.30) and the 100 backstroke (59.31).

Bruno Sequera took first in the 500 freestyle (6:15.76).

Gerold Guiterrez, Goglia, Platonov and Burgard won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.23.