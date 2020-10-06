The Milford Little League 11-year-old All-Star baseball team went 5-0 to win the Doran Tournament title in Naugatuck. Milford posted wins over Peter Foley (7-6), Seymour (15-2) and in the playoffs topped Prospect (11-1), Peter Foley (7-2) and top-seeded Trumbull (6-2). Team members (front row) are Jack Marshner, Nick Idone, Owen Trice, Matty Martin, Derek Sansone and Kevin Cepettelli; (second row) Jaxson Staples, Kyle Daniels, Dalton Valiquette, JM Johnson, Brady O’ Neil and Kenny Esposito; (third row) coaches Mike Staples, Anthony Idone, Dan Martin, and Andy Trice.