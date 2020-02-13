Mike Plaskon joining Blue Devils

Mike Plaskon, a 2019 Law graduate, will be playing football at Central Connecticut State University after a year at Bridgton Academy (Maine).

“We knew about Mike coming out of Law,” CCSU associate head coach Adam Jenkins said. “He was intriguing because of his physical skills. Mike was a running back and we wanted to decide if he could transfer those skills to wide receiver. We decided to go in another direction and Mike went to Bridgton, where we kept our eye on him.

“They moved him to the slot (receiver), and he did all the things we thought he would be able to do. Mike drives off the ball, accelerates well and transitions well out of his breaks. Some look to take the best guy. We find it is best to take a specific guy and fit him into your system.”

Blue Devil head coach Ryan McCarthy said of Plaskon: “Mike's change of direction is phenomenal. His ability to separate from defenders will make him a nightmare to cover in the slot.

“We are extremely proud to welcome the newest members of the Blue Devil family. Our coaches worked diligently to identify and recruit this group of talented players whom we believe have the ability to have a positive, and in some cases immediate impact on the field. We have recruited most of these young men since last spring and with every interaction we knew that they would each be a great fit for Central Connecticut State Football and the New Britain community.

“The staff adhered to the philosophy of recruiting Connecticut student-athletes first, as we signed 8 players from the state in both signing periods. In addition, we signed players from five neighboring states all within a five-hour radius from campus. We're very happy with both the geographical and position distribution of this year's class."

