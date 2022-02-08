Mikaela Shiffrin's 2nd Olympic race also ends early HOWARD FENDRICH, AP National Writer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 10:28 p.m.
1 of14 Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin's second race at the Beijing Games was over even more quickly than her first.
The 26-year-old American skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run of the slalom Wednesday and was out of the event, just like that. That was even less time than her 10-second-or-so trip down the hill in the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.
