Middlesbrough fires Woodgate, replaces him with Warnock

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — English club Middlesbrough fired manager Jonathan Woodgate on Tuesday and replaced him with Neil Warnock.

Woodgate leaves one game after the second-division Championship restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-0 loss to Swansea on Saturday left Middlesbrough fighting relegation in 21st place.

Woodgate, a former Middlesbrough defender who also played for Real Madrid, was promoted to manager from the coaching staff last June after the club had been in the hunt for promotion for the previous two seasons. Woodgate won only nine of 41 games in what was his first job as head coach.

Middlesbrough has eight league games left this season, starting at Stoke on Saturday.

The 71-year-old Warnock is returning to management after leaving Cardiff in November.

