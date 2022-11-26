Middle Tennessee 75, Stephen F. Austin 63

Dishman 5-10 7-11 17, Millin 1-3 1-2 4, Lawrence 4-8 2-2 12, Lenard 2-4 0-0 5, Weston 1-5 2-4 5, Porter 5-6 8-8 19, King 2-5 0-0 5, Bufford 2-2 2-2 6, Coleman-Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 22-29 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason