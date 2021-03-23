Michigan women reach Sweet 16 for first time, beat Tennessee DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 7:32 p.m.
1 of11 Michigan center Izabel Varejao, left, gets past Tennessee center Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) to put up a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Michigan center Izabel Varejao, left, gets past Tennessee center Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) to put up a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Tennessee guard Rennia Davis (0) and Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) battle for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Tennessee center Kasiyahna Kushkituah shoots during the first half of a college basketball game against Michigan in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Michigan guard Akienreh Johnson shoots during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Michigan guard Akienreh Johnson (14) pressures Tennessee guard Rae Burrell during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee on Tuesday in the women's NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols. As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang “it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”