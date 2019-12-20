Michigan State's Langford has season-ending foot surgery

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said Thursday the surgery should help Langford have a chance to play professional basketball in the future.

The shooting guard averaged 15 points a game last season. Langford was one of the team's top defenders before hurting his right foot and needing surgery after playing in 13 games as a junior. He hasn't played at all this season.

He started 75 games over three seasons, averaged 10 points and made more than 40% of his 3-point shots. The Alabama native was a highly touted recruit when he signed to play under Izzo in 2016.

No. 15 Michigan State (8-3) hosts Eastern Michigan (9-1) on Saturday night.

___

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Michigan State's Langford has season-ending foot surgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25