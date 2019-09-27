Michael Loschiavo leading Law boys cross country team

The Jonathan Law boys’ cross country team is off to a 6-5 record.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen have posted victories against Wilbur Cross, East Haven, Foran, Platt Tech and Fairfield Prep.

“We have been led by senior captain Michael Loschiavo,” Phillips said. “For the second meet in a row, he has been the overall winner with a time of 17:59 against Xavier, Prep, and Hand. he also earned an Elite 20 award for the third year in a row at the Winding Trails Invitational, where he ran 17:13 for three miles.

“Michael has been followed all season by freshman Liam Fedigan, who has shown a great work ethic and ran 18:34 for three miles at Winding Trails.

“Senior captain Mayur Somalinga has run 19:36 at Eisenhower Park.

“Juniors Amir Elhelw and Charles Wang ran 19:38 and 19:52.

“Juniors James Marino, Luke Pleimann, Max Wischow, and Hunter Fonck, along with seniors Chris Russo and captain Nick Shugrue, are others that can produce points for us.

“Ann there are 16 promising freshmen who joined the team this year.”