Phillies first. Jean Segura walks. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jean Segura to third. Fielding error by Miguel Rojas. Andrew McCutchen out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Starling Marte. Jean Segura scores. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep center field. Bryce Harper scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins ninth. Starling Marte singles to second base. Jesus Aguilar homers to left field. Starling Marte scores. Adam Duvall walks. Miguel Rojas called out on strikes. Joe Panik grounds out to shallow right field, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Monte Harrison to second. Sandy Leon grounds out to shallow infield, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Phillies 2.

Phillies tenth. Jean Segura out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Yimi Garcia to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Travis Jankowski to third. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Travis Jankowski scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 2.