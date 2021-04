Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow right field. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso walks. Michael Conforto to second. Francisco Lindor to third. Dominic Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Starling Marte. Michael Conforto to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins sixth. Jon Berti singles to right center field. Corey Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso. Starling Marte grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Corey Dickerson to third. Jesus Aguilar singles to shortstop. Corey Dickerson scores. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Mets 1.

Mets ninth. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. James McCann grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Edwin Diaz. Luis Guillorme singles to second base. Brandon Nimmo doubles to left field. Luis Guillorme to third. Francisco Lindor is intentionally walked. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. Francisco Lindor to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Luis Guillorme scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 2.