Marlins fourth. Isan Diaz strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar strikes out on a foul tip. Jesus Sanchez singles to right field. Brian Anderson walks. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jorge Alfaro singles to shallow center field. Brian Anderson to second. Jesus Sanchez scores. Alex Jackson strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Reds 0.

Reds fourth. Jonathan India singles to shallow left field. Tyler Naquin pops out to Brian Anderson. Nick Castellanos singles to center field. Jonathan India to second. Joey Votto homers to center field. Nick Castellanos scores. Jonathan India scores. Tyler Stephenson walks. Mike Moustakas pops out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas. Kyle Farmer doubles to deep right field. Tyler Stephenson scores. Aristides Aquino is intentionally walked. Luis Castillo strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Marlins 1.

Reds seventh. Aristides Aquino doubles to deep left center field. Jose Barrero pinch-hitting for Luis Castillo. Jose Barrero pops out to first base to Isan Diaz. Jonathan India doubles to deep left field. Aristides Aquino scores. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Jonathan India scores. Joey Votto strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Marlins 1.