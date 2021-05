Marlins third. Magneuris Sierra doubles to deep left center field. Trevor Rogers called out on strikes. Miguel Rojas singles to center field, tagged out at second, Tim Locastro to Andrew Young. Magneuris Sierra scores. Jesus Aguilar singles to center field. Corey Dickerson grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Asdrubal Cabrera.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Tim Locastro doubles to deep right center field. Merrill Kelly out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Trevor Rogers to Jon Berti. Tim Locastro to third. Pavin Smith out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Magneuris Sierra. Tim Locastro scores. Carson Kelly flies out to deep right center field to Adam Duvall.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Diamondbacks 1.

Marlins sixth. Jesus Aguilar flies out to right field to Pavin Smith. Corey Dickerson singles to deep center field. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jon Berti reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second. Corey Dickerson to third. Brian Anderson singles to right field. Jon Berti to second. Corey Dickerson scores. Sandy Leon grounds out to shallow infield, Merrill Kelly to Asdrubal Cabrera.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Diamondbacks 1.

Marlins seventh. Magneuris Sierra lines out to third base to Eduardo Escobar. Garrett Cooper pinch-hitting for Trevor Rogers. Garrett Cooper walks. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left center field. Garrett Cooper to third. Jesus Aguilar singles to right center field. Miguel Rojas to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Corey Dickerson singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Miguel Rojas scores. Adam Duvall singles to center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jon Berti grounds out to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1.