Miami 81, Boston U. 46

Durant 1-7 0-0 2, Weimar 3-10 1-2 7, Davenport 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 4-14 2-2 11, Pina 1-7 3-4 5, Crispe 3-7 0-0 6, Semenova 0-0 0-0 0, Shean 1-1 0-0 2, Beneventine 0-1 2-2 2, Mingo 4-7 0-0 11, Totals 17-56 8-10 46
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason