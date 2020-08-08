https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Miami-4-N-Y-Mets-3-15468487.php
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|Villar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brinson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cervelli c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miami
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|New York
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
E_Anderson (1). LOB_Miami 6, New York 7. 2B_Villar (1), Aguilar 2 (2), Alonso (1), Conforto (3), Rosario (1). HR_Cervelli (2), Do.Smith (2). SB_Sierra (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Mejía
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Shafer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tarpley W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoyt H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier H,3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vincent S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Wacha L,1-2
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Shreve
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Hughes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Shafer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Tarpley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:34.
