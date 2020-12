Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Las_Carr 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:25. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Carr 16 pass to Agholor; Carr 11 pass to Renfrow; Jacobs 13 run. Las Vegas 7, Miami 0.

Mia_FG Sanders 37, 1:23. Drive: 12 plays, 56 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 13 pass to Grant on 3rd-and-9; Gaskin 14 run; Tagovailoa 5 pass to Grant on 3rd-and-7; Tagovailoa 7 run on 4th-and-2. Las Vegas 7, Miami 3.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 23, 6:46. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Jacobs 15 run; Carr 19 pass to Agholor; Jacobs 10 run; Richard 18 run on 3rd-and-19; Booker 1 run on 4th-and-1. Las Vegas 10, Miami 3.

Mia_FG Sanders 39, 1:42. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Bowden 8 run on 3rd-and-2; Tagovailoa 4 pass to Gaskin on 3rd-and-5. Las Vegas 10, Miami 6.

Las_FG Carlson 38, :11. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 1:31. Key Plays: Carr 12 pass to Renfrow; Carr 19 pass to Waller. Las Vegas 13, Miami 6.

Third Quarter

Mia_Gaskin 10 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:31. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Gaskin 24 run; Tagovailoa 14 pass to Grant; Tagovailoa 8 pass to Ford on 3rd-and-4. Miami 13, Las Vegas 13.

Las_FG Carlson 20, 2:30. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Carr 22 pass to Agholor; Carr 11 pass to Edwards; Carr 33 pass to Waller; Carr 10 pass to Witten; Carr 3 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-5. Las Vegas 16, Miami 13.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 22, 4:01. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards, 5:46. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 13 pass to Ford on 3rd-and-4; Fitzpatrick 17 pass to Gesicki on 3rd-and-5; Fitzpatrick 31 pass to Gesicki. Miami 16, Las Vegas 16.

Las_Agholor 85 pass from Carr (kick failed), 3:37. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 00:24. Las Vegas 22, Miami 16.

Mia_Gaskin 59 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 2:55. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:42. Miami 23, Las Vegas 22.

Las_FG Carlson 22, :19. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: By.Jones 49-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Van Noy 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-1. Las Vegas 25, Miami 23.

Mia_FG Sanders 44, :01. Drive: 3 plays, 49 yards, 00:18. Key Play: Fitzpatrick 34 pass to Hollins. Miami 26, Las Vegas 25.

A_0.

___

Mia Las FIRST DOWNS 18 23 Rushing 6 5 Passing 10 15 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-15 0-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 383 418 Total Plays 63 61 Avg Gain 6.1 6.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 104 Rushes 25 24 Avg per rush 5.2 4.3 NET YARDS PASSING 253 314 Sacked-Yds lost 3-23 3-22 Gross-Yds passing 276 336 Completed-Att. 26-35 21-34 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.7 8.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-6 7-7-7 PUNTS-Avg. 5-46.6 4-42.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 7 64 Punt Returns 1-7 5-61 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-3 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-76 4-40 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:01 26:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 14-87, Fejedelem 1-22, Tagovailoa 3-11, Bowden 1-8, Ahmed 6-2. Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-69, Richard 2-19, Booker 6-11, Ruggs 1-7, Carr 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 9-13-0-182, Tagovailoa 17-22-0-94. Las Vegas, Carr 21-34-0-336.

RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 5-82, Grant 5-43, Gesicki 4-54, Ford 4-37, Hollins 2-42, Bowden 2-8, Smythe 2-6, Shaheen 1-3, Ahmed 1-1. Las Vegas, Agholor 5-155, Waller 5-112, Renfrow 5-34, Witten 2-12, Booker 2-8, Edwards 1-11, Richard 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, Grant 1-7. Las Vegas, Renfrow 5-61.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, None. Las Vegas, Nixon 1-3.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Baker 7-3-1, Rowe 6-2-0, Van Ginkel 6-1-2, Van Noy 3-3-0, McCain 3-0-0, Br.Jones 2-1-0, Sieler 2-1-0, Wilkins 2-0-0, By.Jones 1-3-0, R.Davis 1-1-0, Howard 1-1-0, Ogbah 1-1-0, Needham 1-0-0, Roberts 1-0-0. Las Vegas, Littleton 8-1-0, McMillan 6-3-0, Joyner 5-0-0, Hankins 4-0-1, Abram 2-3-0, Arnette 2-1-0, Wilber 2-1-0, Nassib 2-0-1, Mullen 2-0-0, White 2-0-0, Lawson 1-2-0, Leavitt 1-2-0, Crosby 1-1-0, Hurst 1-1-0, Johnson 1-1-0, Key 1-1-0, Vickers 1-0-1, Renfrow 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.