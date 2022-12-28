Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason