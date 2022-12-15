Miami 111, Houston 108

Butler 7-13 6-10 20, Martin 5-9 3-3 13, Haslem 0-4 0-0 0, Herro 13-20 5-5 41, Strus 5-14 0-1 12, D.Robinson 3-12 0-0 8, Highsmith 3-9 0-0 8, O.Robinson 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 39-88 17-23 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason