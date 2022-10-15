Skip to main content
Sports

Mexican Summaries

Saturday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura
AD Pasto 1, Rionegro Aguilas 1

AD Pasto: Jeison Medina (4).

Rionegro Aguilas: Jeison Quinones (44).

Halftime: 1-1.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura Monterrey 3, Cruz Azul 0

Monterrey: German Berterame (20), Rogelio Funes Mori (85), Jesus Gallardo (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

