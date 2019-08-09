https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Mets-sign-infielder-Joe-Panik-before-game-vs-14293885.php
Mets sign infielder Joe Panik before game vs Nationals
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed infielder Joe Panik before the series opener against the wild card-leading Washington Nationals.
The Mets made the announcement on Friday. The 28-year-old Panik was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants this week and later released.
He's in the starting lineup at second base and batting eighth.
An All-Star in 2015, Panik hit .271 with 36 home runs and 221 RBIs in six seasons with San Francisco.
Panik was a first-round draft pick out of St. John's University in 2011. A former Gold Glove winner, he played a key role at second for the Giants during their 2014 World Series run.
