Mets overcome more injuries, beat Braves 3-1 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 11:03 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday night.
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.