Mets maul Marlins 10-0 behind Davis, McCann and Williams DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 10:44 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams.
Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season.
